Amanda Bynes sued by mental health facility for not paying bill

Hollywood actor Amanda Bynes has been sued by a mental health facility, where she recently received treatment, for not clearing her dues.
Creative Care Treatment Center filed a lawsuit against Bynes, alleging that she owes the facility over USD 2,000 for a two-day inpatient stay in February.
According to documents obtained by US Weekly, the lawsuit states that Bynes "was a client" at the CCT's "dual diagnosis residential treatment center".
"Our monthly residential treatment rate is USD 37,000, divided by 30 days is USD 1,233.33 per day. Daily rate times 2 and rounded up is USD 2,467," the document stated.
The 'Love Wrecked' actor's stay at the facility came days before E! Online reported in March that she had checked into a mental health facility following a relapse.
Bynes was reportedly treated by mental health professionals and addiction counselors for drug addiction and mental health issues.
