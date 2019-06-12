Amanda Bynes sued by mental health facility for not paying bill

Hollywood has been sued by a mental health facility, where she recently received treatment, for not clearing her dues.

filed a lawsuit against Bynes, alleging that she owes the facility over USD 2,000 for a two-day inpatient stay in February.

According to documents obtained by US Weekly, the lawsuit states that "was a client" at the CCT's "dual diagnosis residential treatment center".

"Our monthly residential treatment rate is USD 37,000, divided by 30 days is USD 1,233.33 per day. Daily rate times 2 and rounded up is USD 2,467," the document stated.

The 'Love Wrecked' actor's stay at the facility came days before E! Online reported in March that she had checked into a mental health facility following a relapse.

was reportedly treated by mental health professionals and addiction counselors for and mental health issues.

