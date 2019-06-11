Happy 10 year anniversary: Miley Cyrus wishes Liam Hemsworth

slammed rumours of her split with by wishing him a happy tenth anniversary.

Cyrus who met in 2009 dedicated a post to him.

"Happy my love.

Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!

Some things never change .... & I hope the way feel about me is one of them . You're truly," Cyrus wrote.

[{bd590fd0-c24f-4c45-84b8-331fd5d3d796:intradmin/Mile_1.JPG}]

In another tweet shared a few moments later, the 'Miss You' shared two pictures from their film 'The Last Song', where the duo is seen completely into each other.

"Started diggin in 2009 Shit got deep Happy anniversary," she wrote accompanying the full-of-love pictures.

[{e200ff11-39ef-427d-9889-ded3d4d3da09:intradmin/Mile_2.JPG}]

The couple first met 10 years back during the production of their movie, 'The Last Song', and tied the knot last year in December around It was a close-knit ceremony with only family members joining in.

Hemsworth sang praises of his better half just prior to the latter's song release.

"Girl's got talent. She might just make it...WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. husband goals," he wrote.

The couple has always been vocal about their love and support for one another. Whether it's the star-studded 2019 Met Gala or on social media, the newlyweds never cease to be one of the best and happening couple around.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)