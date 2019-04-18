Amar Singh hits out at Akhilesh Yadav over BSP ticket to Afzal Ansari

Former SP leader on Wednesday attacked Yadav after BSP gave ticket to Afzal Ansari, the brother of don-turned-politician

" Yadav opposed and did not allow Mukhtar and to make their entry into the party when then SP's and brought a proposal. He (Akhilesh) wanted to portray their modern image and set himself aside from the tendency of taking criminals into the party," Singh told ANI. "The irony is that Mahagathbandhan is forged and is the candidate of Mayawati's BSP. How will Babua (Akhilesh) with Bua (Mayawati) work with Ansari brothers when he had decided not to take any criminal in his party?" he asked.

Singh further said " had rebelled against his father and uncle about the Ansari brothers, today Azfal Ansari is a BSP candidate. Will he under Bua's pressure campaign for Ansari because he is a BSP candidate?"

BSP has fielded Ansari from Ghazipur constituency. He will contest against

There are 80 seats in where SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting in an alliance. The SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on 3 seats. The alliance has left two seats, and Amethi, for the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)