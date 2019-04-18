Odisha: Maoists kill polling official, torch vehicles ahead of 2nd phase of LS polls

A was shot dead by Maoists on Wednesday near Barla village under station limits in Maoist-affected district ahead of the second phase of ongoing polls in the state.

The deceased polling officer, identified as Sanjukta Digal, was on her way for election duty when Maoists exploded an IED targeting the vehicle she was travelling in but narrowly missed it. Subsequently they opened fire at the vehicle and Digal was killed. Other officials who were travelling with her are safe.

Expressing condolences, tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the sad demise of in Maoist attack in district of Odisha on her way to polling booth. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayer for the departed soul."

In another incident, Maoists set a bike and two SUVs on fire. The vehicles were carrying polling materials like EVMs and VVPATs etc to a booth in a remote village in Phiringia. Thirteen polling officials travelling by these vehicles got down before the Maoists torched the vehicles.

Polling for five Lok Sabha seats in Odisha - Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, - is scheduled to begin at 7am on Thursday.

