Amarinder busy with 'parivar bhakti', visited Jallianwala Bagh with 'naamdaar' instead of VP: PM Modi

Taking a jibe at Minister Amarinder Singh, on Sunday said the former did not get time to attend the government's event with Venkaiah as he was busy with 'parivar bhakti'.

The jibe comes a day after Amarinder accompanied to the memorial on the centenary of the massacre. Addressing a rally here, Modi said: "I have known Capt for a long time. I have never raised a question on his patriotism. I can understand the kind of pressure which must have been put on him for this kind of 'parivar bhakti' (devotion for family)."

"He boycotted the event. Do you know why? Because he was busy in 'bhakti' of ' parivar'. He went to with naamdar (Rahul)but did not find it right to attend an event with This is the difference between 'Rashtrabhakti' (nationalism) and 'Parivar bhakti'," he added.

Modi also accused of politicising a "sensitive occasion" like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, adding that the was in for a government event.

On Saturday, Gandhi laid a wreath at the on the centenary of the massacre. He was accompanied by and Navjot Singh Sidhu, among others.

Hours after Gandhi's visit, the Vice President also visited the memorial and released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 and a postage stamp.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919 when troops of the under the command of fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's on the occasion of

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired at indiscriminately by Dyer and his men.

According to records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

