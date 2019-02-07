Cong attacks govt in LS, says it is weakening constitutional

The on Thursday launched an attack on in Lok Sabha, accusing him of taking decisions without consulting ministers and his government of weakening constitutional bodies.

Participating in the debate in on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Mallikarjun Kharge also said the present regime is "full of hatred", hence it deliberately ignores the contribution of previous governments in building

"He (PM) knows what we have done.Still he asks what have you done in the last 60 years ... he wants to mislead the new generation to believe that it is only his government which has done things for the country," he said.

Modi was seen smiling when Kharge made these remarks.

Kharge said the government has also weakened constitutional bodies, but did not elaborate on his remarks.

"Where is the growth. Where is employment if these are the GDP figures," Kharge said.

The PM is expected to reply to the debate in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)