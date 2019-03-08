Non-cooperation by SP govt delayed beautification project in Varanasi: PM

Friday claimed that "non-cooperation" by the previous government in was responsible for the delay in start of a beautification project in his constituency.

He was addressing a gathering here after laying the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple's approach road and its beautification.

"In the first three years there was non-cooperation of the The developmental projects here took pace after you (people of Uttar Pradesh) made Yogi Adityanath the chief minister," he said.

"Had there been cooperation earlier, we would have launched the project instead of laying the foundation," Modi added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)