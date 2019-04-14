Delhi: 24-year-old shot dead by two men

A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two of his acquaintances here.

The incident took place on April 13 at 10:30 PM and the victim has been identified as

Zakir was travelling with the two unidentified men, who allegedly shot him in the car parked near the in the capital city.

He was rushed to the Lok Nayak hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested the assailants. A case has been registered against them under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Further investigation is underway.

