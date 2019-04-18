Amarinder Singh condemns beheading of 2 Punjabis in Saudi Arabia, says would seek report from MEA

Condemning the beheading of two people from in Saudi Arabia, Capt. on Wednesday said he would seek a detailed report from the (MEA) in the case.

"I would approach EAM Sushma Swaraj to secure more details about the execution of the two men, allegedly in connection with a murder case," the said.

According to reports, Satwinder Kumar of district and Harjit Singh of district were executed on February 28 by the authorities of the middle-eastern kingdom.

The duo were arrested in December 2015 for allegedly murdering Indian national, The three men were allegedly involved in a robbery following which Imamuddin was allegedly murdered in a dispute over sharing the money.

"I would seek from the MEA information regarding the charges and would also question them on whether the due legal representation was provided to the two men," Amarinder said.

The further stated that if the victims were not provided then it was violation of international human rights.

"If the executions were undertaken without prior information even to the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, with the victims not provided legal counsel, it amounted to a grave violation of the international human rights," he said.

Singh called upon the UN and other global human rights organisations "to take serious cognizance of the incident and put pressure on to end its ancient and blatantly illegal practices, which were against all norms of humanity.

