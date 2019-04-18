LS Polls: Multiple instances of EVM, VVPAT malfunctions reported across India

As the second phase of polling gets underway to elect members to the 17th Lok Sabha, Machine (EVM) and (VVPAT) glitches have been reported at a number of polling booths across the country.

Polling was delayed in Assam's Silchar owing to VVPAT malfunctioned at the polling station.

"There was a minor glitch in the machine, which has been fixed. The voters may cast the vote now," Sajad Khan, (SO) deployed at the polling booth, told ANI.

In Uttar Pradesh, are not functioning at Mathura, leaving voters irked. Reports suggest that some voters have returned without voting.

Faulty have also caused delays in booth numbers 29 and 134 in Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency, as well as at booth numbers 261 and 263 of Bolangir parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

Polling is yet to begin at Maniyakarapalayam government high school in as the has malfunctioned.

In Maharashtra, said five places have reported EVM and VVPAT malfunctions since morning in Beed constituency, namely, Georai, Mazalgaon, Kej, Ashti, Parali.

However, all those machines have been replaced immediately and polling is going smoothly at all locations, he added.

As part of the second phase of elections, polling is being held in Lok Sabha constituencies of (5), (5), (3), (2), (14), (10), (1), Odisha (5), (38), (8), (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry.

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent was recorded in phase one of in eighteen states and two Union Territories held on April 11.

