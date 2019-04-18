Sitharaman, Chidambaram cast votes in 2nd phase of polling

As the second phase of polling commenced on Thursday amid heightened security, political bigwigs came out to cast their votes for constituting the 17th

Among those who took to their respective polling booths were former P. Chidambaram, Rajinikanth, BJP candidate from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya, and Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.

At Sivaganga, Chidambaram said he has voted for the Secular formed by Congress, DMK and allied parties.

"The Tamil people want a change of government both at the centre and in the state and that is why there is overwhelming support for secular formed by the DMK, and allied parties," he told reporters here.

"I have voted and appealed people to vote for preserving our independence, sovereignty, democracy, self-respect, fight against superstition and false belief. We have to uphold the pride of Indian people as well as the nationality that are in and the Tamil nationality," he added.

Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram, their son and daughter-in-law also cast their votes at Karaikudi, Sivaganga.

It may be noted that is contesting from Sivaganga seat on a Secular ticket.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who cast his vote in Chennai, said, "everybody should vote".

Chief Minister cast his vote at Salem, while and his daughter were seen waiting in queue to cast their votes at School in Chennai.

At Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya cast his vote at Girinagar polling booth and requested people to exercise their franchise.

"I request to come out in large number and vote to ensure that good government and good men are elected," he said.

On the other hand, Sitharaman cast her vote at a polling booth in Jayanagar area of the city.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Sitharaman urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights.

Governor also cast her vote at a polling station in Imphal amidst heightened security.

95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 states and a Union Territory will go to polls today.

Polling is being held in constituencies of (5), (5), (3), (2), (14), (10), (1), Odisha (5), (38), (8), (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry.

