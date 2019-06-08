JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

All possible steps will be taken to locate the plane and personnel, IAF Chief assures families of missing air-warriors
Business Standard

Lyft files lawsuit to block San Francisco from allowing other bike sharing companies

ANI  |  Others 

Ride-sharing company Lyft, which entered the San Francisco Bay Area bike-share market last year has reportedly filed a lawsuit to block the city from granting bike share permits to other companies.

According to Cnet, the lawsuit is asking for a temporary restraining order against the city and county of San Francisco, prohibiting the city from issuing permits to other companies which would jeopardise its exclusive rights to operate a bike-share program in the area.

The company spokesperson said that the city must honour its 10-year contract with the San Franciso Municipal Transportation Agency under which it has exclusivity in providing bike-sharing services in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU