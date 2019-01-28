Ambati Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

The International Council (ICC) on Monday suspended wicket-keeper batsman from in international as he failed to submit a test of his suspected action within the stipulated period.

The 33-year-old faced an immediate suspension in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations.

The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate if he is able to bowl with legal action.

On January 13, Rayudu was reported for a suspect action during the first One-Day International against in and was required to undergo testing within 14 days.

According to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for in India (BCCI), Rayudu could be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the Indian cricket board.

