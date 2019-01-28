Djokovic eyes Federer's Grand Slam record

Newly-crowned champion is focused on continuing to improve his game and get closer to Swiss star Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The 31-year-old said that his utmost priority is to play Grand Slams and biggest ATP events in this season and the coming seasons.

"I do want to definitely focus myself on continuing to improve my game and maintaining the overall well-being that I have mentally, physically, emotionally, so I will be able to compete at such a high level for the years to come, and have a shot at eventually getting closer to Roger's record," ATP quoted Djokovic, as saying.

"I am aware that making history of the sport that I truly love is something special. Of course, it motivates me. Playing Grand Slams, the biggest ATP events is my utmost priority in this season and in seasons to come," he added.

The Serbian had registered a dominating straight-sets victory over world number two in the final of He ranked their summit showdown "right at the top".

"It ranks right at the top. Under the circumstances, playing against Nadal, such an important match, yeah, I mean, it's amazing. I always believe I can play this way, visualise myself playing this way. At this level, as I said, under the circumstances, it was truly a perfect match," Djokovic said.

Djokovic, who secured his 15th Grand Slam title with the win in the Australian Open, surpassed American legend Pete Sampras' record of 14 Grand Slams.

"It was definitely a sign of destiny to start playing tennis, to aspire to be as good as Pete. To surpass him with Grand Slam titles, I'm speechless," he said.

In the overall list, Djokovic is now behind (20) and Nadal (17) in terms of major championship trophies count.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)