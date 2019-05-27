JUST IN
AMD announces world's first 12-core gaming CPU Ryzen 9 3900X

At the 2019 Computex event, chip-maker AMD released the world's first 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X gaming CPU.

The third-gen AMD Ryzen processors are also the world's first 7nm desktop chipsets. The Ryzen 9 3900X, which goes against Intel's 12-core i9-9920X, costs lesser at USD 499, Engadget reports.

The chipset features AMD's new Zen 2 architecture that promises to deliver 15 per cent enhanced performance across applications.

The Ryzen 9 3900X boasts the base speed of 3.68GHz/4.6GHz and 70MB of the total cache. It hits the stores on July 7.

