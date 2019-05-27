Tesla to limit charging to 80 per cent to prevent crowding at Supercharger stations

To prevent long waiting time, is reportedly limiting the top charging to 80 per cent at busy stations.

According to Electrek, will limit the charging at 17 per cent of all its Supercharger stations in the US. It will apply to 8 per cent of the stations at all times and another 9 per cent will have limitation during peak hours.

Owners will be alerted when they are at a station with limitation. However, if owners are routed to a Supercharger station through a long trip, they can get the charge needed to complete the trip.

The company expects this new rule will result in a 34 per cent improvement in throughput at the affected stations.

