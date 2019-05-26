China's ambitious Int'l big data expo kicks off, 59 countries exhibit technological might

(China), May 25 (ANI): Focusing on the latest innovation in and its applications, the international Big Data Industry Expo 2019 kicked off at City here on Sunday.

The four-day International Event is being attended by 448 enterprises from 59 countries and regions, according to the organising committee.

The Expo features high-end dialogues, forums, contests, exhibitions, and other colorful events, which spotlight the latest technical innovations and provide an international platform for the presentation of hi-tech companies.

The opening ceremony began with Chinese official reading out Xi Jinping's congratulatory remarks.

Further throwing light on the event Wang Chen, a member of the of the Communist Party of (CPC) Central Committee, said: "Big data is the future of data revolution, which will have a far-reaching impact on the economic, social development, national administration, and social governance."

He also underlined that through the assistance of big data "China aims to provide sustainable development."

Echoing similar sentiments, American Whitfield Diffie, co-winner of the 2015 Turing Award, while addressing the event opined that big data will soon spread its wings across the globe and will have a huge impact in the world.

"Its (big data) security will affect everything -- individuals, business, governance, and critical infrastructure. can be used to produce entirely new ways of controlling computers," he said.

Also present at the event was Paul M Romer, winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics, who highlighted the influence of big data on the economy of a common and explained its benefits.

First of its kind, the Expo will feature nine high-level dialogues, including one on big data and global efforts on poverty alleviation, as well as more than 50 forums.

The event has attracted heavyweight players including Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, Tencent, Alibaba, and Foxconn, to establish and big data centres as well as regional headquarters.

Initiated in 2015, in merely four years, the Expo has become an important annual event in the big data industry with a focus on the latest trends and win-win cooperation.

Last year, the Expo attracted over 40,000 participants from nearly 30 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)