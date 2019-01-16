Sitharaman praises BRO personnel for constructing key part of Kailash Mansarovar route

-
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday praised the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for constructing an important portion of the Kailash Manasarovar route near Nepal border in Uttarakhand.
BRO is engaged in the construction of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route wherein portion between Tawaghat to Lipulekh pass via Ghatiabagarh forms an important constituent.
"A very crucial milestone has been achieved on Jan 15, 2019, by connecting Lakhanpur to Najang by BRO. This connectivity is very important being chicken neck corridor with Nepal in Dharchula Sub- Division of Uttarakhand, where the only alternative route was a mule track passing below the new road alignment," the Defence Minister tweeted.
The road connectivity to Najang will ensure unhindered access to civil population residing in Malpa, Lamari, Buddhi, Chiyalekh, Garbhadhar, Gunji, Kutti and Nabhidang villages in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, Sitharaman said.
This will also provide round the clock connectivity to the Indian troops deployed in Vyas valley on the China border, she added.
The task is entrusted to the Project Hirak of the Border Roads Organisation.
