Sitharaman praises BRO personnel for constructing key part of Kailash Mansarovar route

on Wednesday praised the (BRO) for constructing an important portion of the Kailash Manasarovar route near border in

BRO is engaged in the construction of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route wherein portion between Tawaghat to Lipulekh pass via Ghatiabagarh forms an important constituent.

"A very crucial milestone has been achieved on Jan 15, 2019, by connecting Lakhanpur to Najang by BRO. This connectivity is very important being chicken neck corridor with in Dharchula Sub- Division of Uttarakhand, where the only alternative route was a mule track passing below the new road alignment," the tweeted.

The road connectivity to Najang will ensure unhindered access to civil population residing in Malpa, Lamari, Buddhi, Chiyalekh, Garbhadhar, Gunji, Kutti and Nabhidang villages in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, Sitharaman said.

This will also provide round the clock connectivity to the Indian troops deployed in on the border, she added.

The task is entrusted to the Project Hirak of the

