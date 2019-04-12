Amit Shah should apologise for his NRC remark: Mehbooba Mufti

on Friday demanded an apology from Shah for his statement that his party would implement the Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Such language is used by Shah and his men for votes in this election. It is not right. is a secular country," she said, while talking to

"J-K had decided to join keeping in mind its secular culture. I think Shah should apologise to the people of this country because the foundation of this country has been laid on secularism. The country is also for everyone," she said

"Such statements are intended to shake the country's foundations. These are an attack on the secular culture of the country," she said.

At an election rally, Shah said: "We will ensure the implementation of NRC in the country and will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhist, Hindus, and Sikhs."

The NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated currently for the state of to weed out illegal immigrants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)