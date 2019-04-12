Punjab CM demands 'unequivocal apology' from Britain for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Rejecting the regret expressed by British as inadequate, on Friday demanded an unequivocal official apology from Britain for the massacre, whose centenary is being observed on Saturday.

This comes after British PM May on Wednesday described the massacre as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history.

"The tragedy of of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history. As Her Majesty the (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India," she said in her statement.

"We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased that today the UK- relationship is one of collaboration, partnership, prosperity, and security. Indian diaspora make an enormous contribution to British society and I am sure the whole House wishes to see the UK's relationship with continue to flourish," she added.

On the event of the centenary, Amarinder joined here this evening to light up the memories of the brave hearts of the

The march started from the historic and culminated at the

Terming the tragic event as a heart-wrenching moment in India's history, the said: "People of wanted an unequivocal apology from Britain for the atrocity. The Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution demanding the same."

"The candles that had been lit today had rekindled memories of the sad day and would serve as a reminder of the sacrifice of the hundreds who were killed in the massacre and went on become an inspiring source of patriotism and nationalism for generations of Indians," he added.

Chief Minister Amarinder is scheduled to pay floral tributes tomorrow at the along with

The brutal massacre had taken place on April 13, 1919, after the passing of tyrannical Rowlatt Bill which aimed to curtail civil liberties and the subsequent Satyagraha launched by Mahatma Gandhi, thousands had come to to celebrate

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the Bagh to condemn the arrest of two leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired indiscriminately by tyrant British Dyer and his men.

The shooting had continued for ten minutes claiming 379 lives as per government estimates, though the figure is believed to be much higher.

