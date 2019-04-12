Punjab CM demands 'unequivocal apology' from Britain for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

-
Rejecting the regret expressed by British Prime Minister Theresa May as inadequate, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded an unequivocal official apology from Britain for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, whose centenary is being observed on Saturday.
This comes after British PM May on Wednesday described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history.
"The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history. As Her Majesty the Queen (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India," she said in her statement.
"We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased that today the UK-India relationship is one of collaboration, partnership, prosperity, and security. Indian diaspora make an enormous contribution to British society and I am sure the whole House wishes to see the UK's relationship with India continue to flourish," she added.
On the event of the centenary, Chief Minister Amarinder joined Governor VP Singh Badnore here this evening to light up the memories of the brave hearts of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The march started from the historic Town Hall and culminated at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial.
Terming the tragic event as a heart-wrenching moment in India's history, the Chief Minister said: "People of India wanted an unequivocal apology from Britain for the atrocity. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution demanding the same."
"The candles that had been lit today had rekindled memories of the sad day and would serve as a reminder of the sacrifice of the hundreds who were killed in the massacre and went on become an inspiring source of patriotism and nationalism for generations of Indians," he added.
Chief Minister Amarinder is scheduled to pay floral tributes tomorrow at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The brutal massacre had taken place on April 13, 1919, after the passing of tyrannical Rowlatt Bill which aimed to curtail civil liberties and the subsequent Satyagraha launched by Mahatma Gandhi, thousands had come to Amritsar to celebrate Baisakhi.
The crowd had assembled peacefully at the Bagh to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired indiscriminately by tyrant British General Dyer and his men.
The shooting had continued for ten minutes claiming 379 lives as per government estimates, though the figure is believed to be much higher.
