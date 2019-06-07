Andhra Cabinet to have 5 Deputy CMs: YSRCP's Mohammed Mustafa Shaik

YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led state Cabinet will have five Ministers, confirmed YSRCP MLA

"There will be five Ministers in cabinet. The Ministers will be one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Castes, Minority and Kapu community," Shaik said.

Jaganmohan on Friday called on a YSRCP legislative party meeting, which was attended by all the elected party MLAs at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati.

All the 150 MLAs of the YSRCP were present in the meeting.

In the Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

