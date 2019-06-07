Pak Foreign Minister congratulates Jaishankar on taking charge of MEA

-
ALSO READ
Dialogue only way for Pakistan and India to move forward: Qureshi
Shah Mahmood Qureshi accuses India of 'hatching new plot' against Pak
Pakistan to bifurcate Punjab to create new South Punjab province: Qureshi
India's belligerence poses threat to regional stability: Pak FM Qureshi
Pakistan interested in advancing its ties with Israel: Qureshi
-
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday wrote a letter to S Jaishankar congratulating him on his appointment as the external affairs minister of India.
Jaishankar took charge of the ministry last week. He served as the foreign secretary when Sushma Swaraj was heading the department during Narendra Modi's first tenure as prime minister.
The message from Qureshi comes in the backdrop of Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood's visit to New Delhi on the occasion of Eid. He visited the famous Jama Masjid.
The MEA later rolled out a clarification stating that it was a "personal visit and there was no meeting scheduled" between Mahmood and Indian officials.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU