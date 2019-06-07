Man dies in police custody; 1 head constable, 2 constables suspended

One head and two constables have been suspended in connection with a case wherein a man accused in a smuggling case died in custody at police station.

Govinda, accused in a smuggling case, died on Thursday.

According to the police, on the basis of secret information, two policemen had arrested two persons, named Nayeem and Govinda, in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor. Later, was taken to a hospital after he fell ill, however, the doctors declared him dead, police added.

Reshma, a relative of the deceased said, "If he (Govinda) was ill, why didn't the police tell us, why are they telling us now that he is dead? He has been beaten up and killed by the police."

However, the police have denied the charge.

