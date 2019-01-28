Andhra govt to provide 100 units free power to MBCs

N Chandrababu on Monday said that his government will provide 100 units free power to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

Naidu, who spoke with district collectors via teleconference here today, said: "We have decided to give 100 units free power to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs). We will give aid of up to Rs 15 lakhs for foreign education of BCs. We are setting up a Jyotiba Phule memorial centre with Rs 100 Crores. We are going to set up 69 new gurukul schools in addition to the existing 106 gurukul schools. We will allow funds for implementation."

He said: "The meeting focused on welfare schemes being implemented by the Complaints received in Janmabhoomi program, land issues, Chandranna Bima insurance scheme, Pelli Kanuka the marriage gift scheme, Yuvanestam the unemployment allowance scheme, Housing, Anna canteens subjects were reviewed."

Talking about the recently concluded meeting at Davos, the said: "The meeting at discussed the natural farming taken up by Zero Budget Natural Farming is a gift by us on behalf of to the world. It can create a healthy world. We are interlinking nature with technology. The entire world is curious about it. Officials should focus on natural farming."

"We are going to set up new corporations for many Backward Classes communities as they have been asking from a long time. We will spread out the poverty eradication program under pro rata basis.

cabinet recently decided to cater 5 per cent reservation each for Kapu community and the economically backward classes (EBCs) among the forward castes. Responding to this, the said: "Reservation for Kapu community should be given in the form of enactment. We will provide the welfare schemes for Economically Weaker Sections also. We are going to give a BC sub-plan in the lines of SC and ST sub-plans."

has also advised department to focus on distribution of drinking water in the coming summer season.

He lauded the residents of the district for making it to Limca Book of Records for constructing personal toilets.

Accusing the Centre of delaying in allotting NREGA funds, said: "The Centre is delaying in allotting NREGA funds. Ministers should go to to get the funds and other aids for their departments."

"Garbage collection from households in 5200 villages should be started soon. The matter of pay scale for (garbage collecting people) along with regular employees should be considered," he said.

