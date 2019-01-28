French Development Agency to extend loan of 245 m euro for Pune Metro project

of (DEA) and the (AFD) on Monday signed a Credit Facility Framework agreement for extending bilateral funding to the tune of 245m Euros to fund Maharashtra Metro's Metro Project.

(MAHA-METRO) an equal partnership joint venture of GoI and of Maharashtra is currently executing the Metro Project. The estimated total cost of the project is INR 11,420 crores of which the loan component is INR 5831.5 crores. The loan component is to be funded by EIB and AFD.

The current credit facility signed between DEA and AFD would be to extend bilateral funding to the tune of approximately 245 million Euros to fund the Metro Project. For Maharashtra Metro, Pune Metro is the second Metro project after Nagpur Metro to be financed by AFD under the partnership for clean, socially inclusive and climate-friendly mobility for people in cities.

The funds to be received from AFD will be used primarily to fund system packages i.e. Signalling, OHE, Power supply, Telecom and some civil packages. The physical progress of the project is in excess of 27%.

The agreements were signed by C.S.Mohpatra, Additional Secretary Department of Economic Affairs, and Clemence Vidal de la Blache, for AFD in India, in the presence of the of to India, H.E. Mr.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Joint Secretary, (MoHUA) Mukund Kumar Sinha, Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, MAHA METRO, S. Sivamathan, Director Finance, MAHA-METRO and Ramnath Subramaniam, (Strategic Planning), MAHA-METRO.

On December 18, had laid the foundation stone for the third phase of the Pune Metro rail while asserting that Metro is becoming the lifeline of cities in the country.

