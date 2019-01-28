HRD Ministry rejects claims of IB red-flagging institutes on IoE status

New [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Higher in the Ministry of Human Resource Development R on Monday rejected claims that the ministry was reluctant in according Institute of Eminence status (IoE) to several top private universities and institutions, which have been critical of the BJP government at the Centre.

Earlier some claimed that the (IB) had sent some inputs in this regard in the form of a note to the Ministry last month. However, when enquired about the same with the officials, they categorically denied having any such report.

Higher R told that there is no such IB report on these institutions received by the Ministry.

"The matter will be examined by the UGC in its meeting on Tuesday purely based on merits," he said.

The meeting of UGC is likely to be attended by top officials. The meeting will also consider the report of the EEC (Empowered Expert Committee).

EEC is headed by former Chief Election N Gopalswami.

The first sets of institutions were given the IoE tag last July. During that time a erupted after HRD congratulated the Institute, which is yet to be operational, on securing the 'IoE' status.

The Department of Higher Education, a branch of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, however, later clarified its stance on granting 'Institution of Eminence' (IoE) status to Reliance Foundation's Institute in Maharashtra, which, as of then, only existed on paper.

It was stated that Institute was granted the IoE status under the Greenfield category after being deemed eligible for the status by the concerned screening committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)