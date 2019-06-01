Andhra Pradesh: 1 killed over construction of Anganwadi building

One person was killed and five others were injured on Saturday after a minor scuffle over land turned violent in the Anantapuram district of Pradesh.

The incident took place in Patyapuram village and the deceased has been identified as

The accused, Chinna Rayudu, allegedly hit with a sickle following a dispute over a patch of land allocated for construction of an Anganwadi building by the previous TDP government. But the family of the accused claims that the land belongs to them.

"Chinna Rayudu and father tried to remove the wall built over the land. tried to stop him. In the heat of the moment, son of hit Rajappa with a sickle on the head. This lead to the clashes between the two factions. Rajappa died in the clash while five more persons are wounded," said

Those wounded were rushed to a local hospital, out of which two critically injured were shifted to in Anantapuram.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

