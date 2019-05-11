Andhra Pradesh: 13 killed in bus accident

As many as 13 people died on the spot and many others got injured when a bus trying to overtake a two-wheeler, lost its control and hit a in Veldhurthy on Saturday.

"A private bus, on way to Bengaluru, tried to overtake a two-wheeler and lost its control. It rammed into the divider and hit a coming from the opposite direction," said Fakirappa, of Police (SP),

"The people travelling on the bus belonged to Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana and injured people have been admitted in district hospital."

expressed his condolence to the families of the deceased and hoped for quick recovery of the injured.

"The road accident in Andhra Pradesh's is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover quickly," said PM Modi in a statement.

K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed his grief over the incident and ordered the of Jogulamba Gadwal to extend all possible help to the injured people.

Rescue process is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)