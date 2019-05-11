How can I slap PM Modi whose chest is of 56-inch: Mamata

Taking a pot shot at Narendra Modi's '56-inch chest' remark from 2014 campaigning, Chief Minister on Saturday said that she would never dare to slap or touch Modi as his chest is of 56-inch.

Addressing a public rally here, Banerjee denied saying that she will slap Modi.

"I did not say that I will slap you (Modi) literally. I said that I will give a slap of democracy. Why would I slap you? If I slap you, my hand will break. Then why should I? Your chest is of 56-inch. How can I slap you? I don't want to slap or touch you," she said.

Banerjee responded after Modi said that her slap would be a blessing for him.

She had recently accused Modi of lying and said that when he attacked her party for being a "tolabaaz" (toll collector), she wanted to give him a "tight slap of democracy."

Hours ahead of a rally in Basirhat, Banerjee addressed a gathering at Dum Dum, where she claimed that the Trinamool (TMC) is not involved in cow smuggling and the border is managed by the (BSF).

"He blames us for cow smuggling. Trinamool is not involved in cow smuggling. The border is managed by the BSF. What is the BSF doing? The does not manage the borders," Banerjee said while addressing a public gathering here.

"In Bengal, Congress, and have become one. You have seen the three parties worked together during Panchayat polls. for the party means strengthening the for CPI(M) means strengthening the BJP," she said.

Addressing a poll rally in the state, also lashed out at Banerjee for allegedly running a "mafia raj" in

Claiming that has topped the chart in cow smuggling and was a safe haven for infiltrators, Shah had said, "Mamata-led Trinamool is running a 'mafia raj' in the state."

"The state has achieved the distinction of topping the chart in cow smuggling and turning the state into a safe haven for infiltrators."

In the sixth phase of polling on May 12, eight seats in West Bengal will go to polls. The results will be declared on May 23.

