How can I slap PM Modi whose chest is of 56-inch: Mamata

Taking a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '56-inch chest' remark from 2014 general elections campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she would never dare to slap or touch Modi as his chest is of 56-inch.
Addressing a public rally here, Banerjee denied saying that she will slap Modi.
"I did not say that I will slap you (Modi) literally. I said that I will give a slap of democracy. Why would I slap you? If I slap you, my hand will break. Then why should I? Your chest is of 56-inch. How can I slap you? I don't want to slap or touch you," she said.
Banerjee responded after Prime Minister Modi said that her slap would be a blessing for him.
She had recently accused Modi of lying and said that when he attacked her party for being a "tolabaaz" (toll collector), she wanted to give him a "tight slap of democracy."
Hours ahead of a rally in Basirhat, Banerjee addressed a gathering at Dum Dum, where she claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not involved in cow smuggling and the border is managed by the Border Security Force (BSF).
"He blames us for cow smuggling. Trinamool is not involved in cow smuggling. The border is managed by the BSF. What is the BSF doing? The state government does not manage the borders," Banerjee said while addressing a public gathering here.
"In Bengal, Congress, BJP and CPM have become one. You have seen the three parties worked together during Panchayat polls. Voting for the Congress party means strengthening the BJP. Voting for CPI(M) means strengthening the BJP," she said.
Addressing a poll rally in the state, BJP president Amit Shah also lashed out at Banerjee for allegedly running a "mafia raj" in West Bengal.
Claiming that West Bengal has topped the chart in cow smuggling and was a safe haven for infiltrators, Shah had said, "Mamata-led Trinamool is running a 'mafia raj' in the state."
"The state has achieved the distinction of topping the chart in cow smuggling and turning the state into a safe haven for infiltrators."
In the sixth phase of polling on May 12, eight seats in West Bengal will go to polls. The results will be declared on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU