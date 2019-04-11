Andhra Pradesh: JSP candidate Madhusudan Gupta smashes EVM

Lok Sabha candidate of Jana Sena Party (JSP), Madhusudan Gupta, on Wednesday broke an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty town here alleging that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the voting chamber.
Gupta reached the polling station at Girls' Higher School in Gooty which falls under Guntakal Assembly constituency, this morning.
He alleged that the names of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had not been properly displayed in the polling chamber.
Election officials tried to pacify him but an angry Gupta threw an EVM on the floor and broke it. He was later taken into police custody.
Polling is underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
