EVM glitches reported in some polling booths in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, malfunctioning of machines (EVMs) disrupted the polling briefly in some constituencies.

The polling at Kanchikacherla village of district had to be halted till the machines were rectified or replaced. Voting was delayed at booth numbers 196, 198 and 200 of the region.

Not only in Kanchikacherla village, voters at booth number 154 in Rajam town of district had to wait for some time to exercise their franchise because of a technical glitch in the (VVPAT) unit installed there.

In constituency, several reserved employees staged a protest against the Returning Officer, demanding his suspension, for sidelining them and giving duties to private employees.

Voting is taking place in a single phase for the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

