Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway in Jammu, Baramulla

People in are coming out in large number to cast their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Jammu and are going to polls in this phase.

More than 13 lakh voters will decide the fate of nine candidates for the constituency, which has 15 assembly segments including Kupwara, Bandipora and Uri.

Voters formed long queues outside polling booths as voting began at 7 in the morning amidst tight security.

Men and women, young and old, wearing pherans, trousers and T-shirts, made serpentine queues to exercise their franchise.

"This time we want to vote for someone who would raise our specific issues in the Parliament, we want harmony in the region and as you can see voting is underway smoothly and in a peaceful manner," said Ghulam Mohammed, a resident of Bandipora in the Valley.

Fool-proof security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth polling. Extra barricades and checkpoints have been erected at several places in north

The security personnel deployed in the area are also checking the vehicles moving on the highway along the poll-bound areas.

The state is going to polls in five phases (April 11, April 18, April 23, May 29 and May 6) for six Lok Sabha constituencies.

and Jammu & Kashmir People's won 3 seats each in the six constituencies of the state, in the last Lok Sabha elections.

