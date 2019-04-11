AP: Vote without fear, says Jagan after casting vote

(YSRCP) and Assembly candidate YS Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote along with his family members here on Thursday morning.

Jagan, who is the of Opposition in the Assembly, is seeking re-election from Assembly seat.

"I'm very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear," Jagan, an aspirant for the Minister's post, said after exercising his franchise.

is the son of former Congress minister YS who died in a chopper crash in 2009.

YSRCP is contesting all of the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Elections for the lower house of the Parliament and state Assembly are being held in the state simultaneously.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, N Chandrababu Naidu's won 101 seats, while the got 68. The won just 4 seats.

The YSRCP has promised Rs 12, 500 per annum to farmers and Rs 15,000 per annum to women, under 'Amma Vodi' welfare scheme, if the party is voted to power.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

