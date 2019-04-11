AP: Vote without fear, says Jagan after casting vote

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and Pulivendula Assembly candidate YS Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote along with his family members here on Thursday morning.
Jagan, who is the leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, is seeking re-election from Pulivendula Assembly seat.
"I'm very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear," Jagan, an aspirant for the Chief Minister's post, said after exercising his franchise.
Jagan is the son of former Congress chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who died in a chopper crash in 2009.
YSRCP is contesting all of the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Elections for the lower house of the Parliament and state Assembly are being held in the state simultaneously.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party won 101 seats, while the YSR Congress Party got 68. The Bharatiya Janata Party won just 4 seats.
The YSRCP has promised Rs 12, 500 per annum to farmers and Rs 15,000 per annum to women, under 'Amma Vodi' welfare scheme, if the party is voted to power.
Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
