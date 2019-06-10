Anil Kapoor sweats it out prepping for 'Malang'

is working hard to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film 'Malang'.

The 62-year-old shared a video on his account where he can be seen running in the park while a voice in the background encouraged him to push.

Towards the end of the video, picks up speed.

"And it's begun! # shoot prep! Here's to new beginnings!" captioned the video.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and in pivotal roles.

The news of the film was confirmed on March 4 by Indian and is the first project for all four together.

'Malang' will be a revenge drama which will be directed by 'Aashiqui 2' and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and

Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2', which was a hit.

Reportedly, 'Malang' will be shot at various exotic locations including and from March onwards. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Anil will next be seen in 'Pagalpanti' and 'Takht'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)