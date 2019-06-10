Film fraternity mourns Girish Karnad's demise

Scores of celebrities from the film fraternity mourned the death of veteran actor, playwright, and director, Karnad, who breathed his last on Monday.

As the news of the 81-year-old's death spread, several celebrities extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Girish, Shabana Azmi, who worked with him in films like 'Nishant', 'Swami', 'Shama' and 'Chalk N Duster', tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about # Havent yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes,"

Another who was fortunate to work with in 'Chalk N Duster', Divya Dutta, wrote, "RIP #GirishKarnad sir.. one whose inherent goodness reflected in his eyes. The thorough gentleman. Exceptional playwright. manthan embedded in my childhood memories. A gem we lost today."

Kabir Bedi, who got a break in theatre with the play 'Tughlaq', tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of playwright My biggest break in theatre was playing the title role in his "Tughlaq", directed by Alyque Padamsee, which led me into the film industry in 1970s. One of India's great playwrights, immortalised by his creativity. RIP."

Bedi's 'Tughlaq' too lamented the death of the actor.

Born in Maharashtra's Matheran in 1938, Karnad rose to fame with a Kannada play named 'Tughlaq' which he had written at the age of 26.

Known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, Karnad also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in 'Malgudi Days' TV series.

Hailing Girish's life as an inspiration, Prakash Raj wrote on Twitter, " JI for an ENRICHING, EMPOWERING, INSPIRING LIFE YOU LED. RIP. Every moment I lived with you is ALIVE. Will miss you. but will cherish you for life."

Praising the late playwright's scripts, tweeted, "Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable."

Meanwhile, Sudhir Mishra wrote, "What the hell ! This was Girish Karnad . Along with , and , he was one of the great Indian Playwrights . Just for his contribution to theatre he is immortal . Generations of theatre students have been formed because of his plays!"

"Deeply saddened by the news of demise of Girsh Karnad ji. He will be remembered for his work as a Theater personality, film actor, and My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. #OmShanti."

Praising the late actor for his 'audacity', filmmaker tweeted, "Audacity!! Dignity!! Grace !!! Those who become aware of how brief life is will live life in the most intense and courageous manner. Goodbye Sir !!"

Manoj Bajpayee, Sonam K. Ahuja, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan, Vivek Agnihotri, Anil Kapoor, and too condoled the death of Girish.

The 81-year-old was conferred with in 1974 and in 1992.

For his outstanding contribution towards literature, Karnad was also conferred with Jnanpith - the highest Indian literary award - in 1998. four years after winning the Sahitya

