JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Largest extinction event on Earth most likely killed plants first
Business Standard

Animal lovers in Coimbatore protest against translocation of wild Jumbo

ANI  |  General News 

Animal lovers and social activists protested on Monday in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate office demanding the forest department bring back a wild jumbo which was captured a few days back from Thadagam region of Tamil Nadu.

The protesters claimed that the wild elephant, Chinna Thambi, is human-friendly and has never harmed any human beings so far. Despite this the forest department team captured Chinna Thambi from Thadagam and relocated it to Topslip.

Few days back, Chinna Thambi started to move towards Coimbatore. Apprehending trouble, the forest department sent a 200-member team to chase the elephant from Udmalpet to Topslip.

Last year, Coimbatore Collector T.N. Hariharan requested the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW), Tamil Nadu, to take necessary steps to translocate the wild elephant that was damaging crops and houses in the Thadagam valley near Coimbatore city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements