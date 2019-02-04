Animal lovers in Coimbatore protest against translocation of wild Jumbo

-
ALSO READ
Farmers against project to make Karur-Coimbatore road six-lane
TN asks Centre to stick to Coimbatore airport extension plan
Drinking water manufacturers in Coimbatore too join strike
1998 Coimbatore blasts: Man absconding for 20 years arrested
AIADMK announces Rs 2 Lakh solatium to party worker
-
Animal lovers and social activists protested on Monday in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate office demanding the forest department bring back a wild jumbo which was captured a few days back from Thadagam region of Tamil Nadu.
The protesters claimed that the wild elephant, Chinna Thambi, is human-friendly and has never harmed any human beings so far. Despite this the forest department team captured Chinna Thambi from Thadagam and relocated it to Topslip.
Few days back, Chinna Thambi started to move towards Coimbatore. Apprehending trouble, the forest department sent a 200-member team to chase the elephant from Udmalpet to Topslip.
Last year, Coimbatore Collector T.N. Hariharan requested the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW), Tamil Nadu, to take necessary steps to translocate the wild elephant that was damaging crops and houses in the Thadagam valley near Coimbatore city.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU