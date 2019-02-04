Don't understand why CBI didn't approach Special Court, asks ex-Joint Director of CBI on Sharadha scam

JUST IN
"I do not understand why the CBI did not approach the Special Court," asked Shantanu Sen, former Joint Director of CBI here on Monday, while referring to the ongoing face-off involving CBI and state government.

The only solution to the ongoing high political face-off between the Centre and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is to send the matter to the CBI Special Court, he said.

"Politicians may like to use the CBI but agencies shouldn't allow themselves to be used. The only solution to cases like this is that it should be put before the CBI Special Court where an FIR has been filed. I don't understand why in this case CBI did not approach the Special Court," Sen told ANI here.

On Sunday, a CBI team of five officials tried to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his residence in Kolkata. The team members were denied entry to the residence of Kolkata Police chief and were later detained by the cops on duty.

A 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, Rajeev Kumar was heading an SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The CBI wanted the top officer to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.

Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Chief Minister Banerjee started the 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata against the central government.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:49 IST

