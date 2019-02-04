Kisan Congress to give Rs 17 DD to PMO as a mark of taunt

[India], Feb 4 (ANI): All (AIKC) will give a demand draft (DD) of Rs 17 to the office of (PMO) on Tuesday, apparently to mock the Centre's scheme to give Rs 6,000 annually to marginal farmers as announced in the interim Budget.

Just after the announcement on February 1, had tweeted: "Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for."

According to sources, AIKC has also proposed to hand over the DD of Rs 17 to different state governments through the district administration.

On Saturday Uttar Pradesh had also taken a swipe at BJP government at the Centre, dubbing the interim Budget as a "big joke," saying that farmers had been cheated.

Speaking to reporters here, Babbar had said that the scheme to provide Rs 6,000 per annum for farmers which comes to Rs 17 per day was not enough to address their plight.

"The government has imposed high GST on urea and other Farmers have been cheated in this budget. This budget is a big joke. There was no mention of unemployment," he said.

The Central government's latest announcement to introduce a new scheme in the agriculture sector will entail payment of Rs 6,000 annually to each of 12 crore marginal farmers in the country.

The scheme titled Pradhan Mantri will involve an annual outlay of Rs 75,000 crore, said while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

