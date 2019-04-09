Ansal University chisels India's built environment

Sushant Schools of Art and Architecture, with its rich legacy of 30 years, is partnering with the and School of Design, to stir up conversations about 'Everything Built Environment' on April 10, 2019, at campus, Gurugram; thus diversifying the career choices in related to architecture, planning and design.

This event aims to bring together great minds from different walks of life on one platform to discuss India's future through the lens of architecture, planning, and design. The gathering will deep dive into the related job avenues, growing opportunities for the students in these domains, and for the profession. The dynamic growing market for built environment is the prime reason to organize this event; to gather different stakeholders, such as policymakers, leaders, enablers, companies, educational start-ups, parents and students.

"Currently, the architecture, planning and design industry is growing in a big way, and the segment is expected to grow exponentially, opening avenues for students to join these professions. We aim to enhance this opportunity and magnify the scope of these professions in India, to enable students to make informed choices about career opportunities," said, Dr Vibhuti Sachdev, BArch, PhD (University of London) Professor & Dean, Sushant Schools of Art and Architecture and Sushant

The forum also provides an opportunity to participate in workshops for hands-on learning on Adobe, Architecture Drawing and Design tools thus, giving students a space to reflect upon their skills and pursue the right career.

To grace the occasion, has invited speakers and panellists from the likes of Yashpal, Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram, Dr Ramanan Ramanathan, mission & additional secretary, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Dr Debapriya Dutta, Head, Science in Society, Department of Science and Technology, Shree Parthasarathy, Partner, Deloitte, Dr Vinnie Jauhari, Director, Educational Advocacy, Microsoft India, Rittika Chanda Parruck, Assistant Director, British Council, Amar Sundram, National Director, Ernst & Young India, Garima Babbar, Head of Education, Adobe South Asia, Ranjita Menon, Director, and Dr Deepak Kumar, Head-Quality, to name a few.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)