Netcore acquires Quinto.ai, an AI chatbot start-up

Netcore Solutions, a global marketing company, has acquired Quinto.ai, an AI start-up. With the IP and talent acquisition, Netcore would now get access to Quinto's conversational AI-powered engine and its employees.

Quinto's also joined Netcore as and will lead its and conversation analytics initiatives. He co-founded Quinto 4 years back as a which later pivoted to a conversational AI platform.

Quinto enables businesses to automate conversations with customers and improve customer experience. Businesses across verticals can use Quinto.ai's 24x7 for automated product discovery, recommendations, inside sales and Live Chat. Quinto can be integrated with Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack and other popular chat platforms.

With Quinto, Netcore's gets the capability of handling conversations in automation journeys riding on Quinto. This will be an industry first feature. Hrishikesh onboard, Netcore will further strengthen its leadership through the AI/ platform "Raman" and will foray into the conversational analytics space.

"With the growth of Chat Platforms such as and Messenger, like and Alexa, as well as Smart Speakers, it's no surprise that Gartner predicts that by 2020, customers will manage 85% of their relationship with an enterprise without interacting with a human. We believe that Conversational AI will be a strategic asset for Marketers in their Martech stack and it will reshape how brands and customers interact with each other", said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO,

"What makes this a great deal is a synergy between Netcore's focus on conversational marketing and Quinto's AI chatbot platform. I am excited to be a part of Netcore and contribute towards its next-gen initiatives across domains of marketing and sales automation", said

