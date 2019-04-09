Hulladek and JUSCO collaborate to e-clean Jamshedpur

Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd, a major in e- and recycling company in the Eastern Region of has announced a successful collaboration with ( Utilities and Services Company) a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, to a change in the existing sector of

This collaboration is expected to bring about new dimensions to the awareness generation among people in and nearby areas. Hulladek has been doing quite good in the e- sectors by collaborating with many public and private organisations like Frontech, Oscar, Spencers, INOX, DLF, Shapoorji Pallonji, South City and many more. is responsible for the management, construction, operation and maintenance of township and utilities of Jamshedpur.

Hulladek has successfully collected and recycled over 3.5 lakhs tonnes of in 2018-19 alone. This is a huge share of the produced in which stands 5th in the global production list. With an overall production of around 1.8 million tonnes annually there is a huge requirement to spread awareness among the people.

Hulladek's strategic partnerships have always been centred towards spreading the word of awareness among the Indian population, so as to ensure that in the near future, almost e-waste as high as 95% of the total produced in the nation, finds its place in the organised waste management units and not in dump yards causing ruckus for the generations to come.

The waste management journey has brought in several ups and downs for the founder But his contribution towards the budding industry in the nation is highly revered.

Hulladek, in collaboration with would be reaching out to companies, manufacturers, mass users, educational institutes and much more to generate awareness and attract people to participate for the cause, to promote of e-waste in the Jamshedpur area.

"JUSCO has wholeheartedly extended their helping hands for the cause of Hulladek through this association. JUSCO would be our in spreading awareness and providing us with all sorts of operational and marketing help, whereas our lookout would be focused on the collection of the e-waste, payment as per weight of the waste, and getting the waste recycled as per rules 2016," said referring to the collaboration with JUSCO.

This would lead to the channelisation of the industry in India with an annual worth of approximately $3 Billion, to enter the organised sector, boosting its profits and effectiveness by many folds.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)