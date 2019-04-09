DLF foundation felicitates young scholars at Annual Scholars Conclave 2019

Foundation felicitated young scholars at the Annual Scholars Conclave, 2019, held here at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra under the aegis of its flagship initiative, 'Talent Nurturing Programme'.

The event celebrated scholarly achievements of the children in the gracious presence of their teachers, mentors, and parents. Students were felicitated with certificates and cash rewards.

The conclave opened with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest Maj. Gen. K. V. S Lalotra, AVSM, YSM, SM (Retd), Sr. Executive Director & Head (Education), and other dignitaries. The two-day conclave, attended by around 100 scholars, had multiple sessions that were aimed at benefitting the young students. Various sessions related to personality development, personal grooming, etiquettes, decision making, stress management, interpersonal communication, resume writing, Interview training, and general awareness were held at the conclave to make the students future ready. Highly experienced and adroit faculty were invited to conduct these sessions like from First Personality, from Kaizen Training Solutions, Aashrita Mathur from Wings and others.

"You should not be afraid that people will laugh if you fumble, do not hesitate in speaking out your mind. Move on, move on and keep moving on without any fear and you will achieve success," said Maj. Gen. Lalotra.

" Foundation currently supports over 1000 brilliant underprivileged students, including 906 School Scholars and 170 Professional Scholars. Our aim is to support meritorious and underprivileged students with high aspirations and potential to be leaders in their respective sphere," said while speaking on the impact achieved by the felicitated young scholars at the Annual Scholars Conclave, 2019, PK Joseph, Director Programmes,

"You should not dwell upon the past rather focus on strengthening your present as it will help in building future, he further added.

Annual Scholars Conclave aims to provide a platform for the scholars to manifest their multi-faceted talents, award the high achievers to motivate and encourage them to move towards their career aspirations.

"I am delighted to receive this honour and would like to thank for their steady support. Their and mentoring helped me in making a future career decision," said young achiever Prabhat Jha, one of the achievers, who scored 8.9 CGPA in his 3rd year B. Tech examination.

'Nurturing Excellence Programme', a flagship project of DLF Foundation, aims to give access to quality to talented underprivileged students. These Students are selected on the basis of merit and family income. DLF Foundation also provides them with the much-needed coaching, counselling, mentoring and soft skills training while awarding the high achievers. The ultimate aim is to transform, particularly, the girl students and groom them as new generation leaders by honing their intellect and social/soft skills in multi-dimensional ways.

