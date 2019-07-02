Ansal University partners with Heart Care Foundation of India

Ansal University, India's leading private university, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation, on Doctor's Day (1 July 2019).

The partnership is intended towards setting up a Centre of Excellence at Ansal University campus to impart students training in advance areas relevant to emerging healthcare industry.

The MoU was signed by the Registrar, Ansal University and Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI.

Through this specialized centre, the University aims to introduce new healthcare and related courses for its students and make use of HCFI's expertise in various aspects.

Since its inception in 1986, the HCFI has been using consumer-based entertainment modules to impart health education and increase awareness about preventive health amongst people. In addition to this, the NGO conducts programmes and camps to train people on the technique of hands-only CPR through its CPR 10 mantra for revival after a sudden cardiac arrest. HCFI currently holds three Limca Book of World Records for the maximum number of people trained in hands-only CPR in one go.

"This association with HCFI is a step towards a better, vibrant future for our students. HCFI is an entity known for its exemplary work in the field of heart care and medicine and with their help, we will be able to hone potential doctors and professionals in the field of medicare. Our aim is to enhance the future of the healthcare sector which is on its path to achieve an exponential growth in this area in our country", said Prof (Dr) Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, Ansal University.

"We are happy to be associated with the Ansal University for a one-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence aimed at developing new courses and training students in techniques like CPR. It will not only help them understand the basics of these essential techniques and develop expertise in them but also set a new standard in the delivery of healthcare education", said Padmashree Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India.

Through the Centre of Excellence, the HCFI will develop short-term courses on CPR, first-aid, etc which will either be new or integrated with existing ones. HCFI will also tie-up with UNESCO for developing a Bio Ethics Course apart from others focusing on health educators, breeding checkers and multipurpose educators. The new-formed alliance is aimed towards setting a benchmark in the medical industry and raising the bar of fine-quality education.

