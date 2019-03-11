Deakin University Partners With Indian Organizations to Offer High Value Scholarships to Indian Students

/ -- University, Australia, today announced four High Value Scholarships in partnership with Indian organisations. These high value scholarships are available as 100% tuition fee waivers for the entire duration of the study at University, The four scholarships being awarded are across the key thematic areas at that are futuristic and will help in solving global challenges, making a positive impact on the world.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), in association with Biocon, India's largest Sports Scholarship, being offered in collaboration with Rajasthan Royals, an IPL team Creative Arts Scholarship, being awarded in collaboration with a leading group Deakin's Undergraduate and Postgraduate scholarship



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833552/Deakin_University_Scholarships.jpg)"The Deakin-Biocon scholarship aims to deliver in Science Technology Engineering and Math that will encourage the student to be a future innovator," expressed Ms Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson & Managing Director, Biocon Limited.

These scholarships fall within the ambit of Deakin University's Vice Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship and were first introduced for Indian aspirants in 2014. Under this, scholars are inducted into the Vice Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program (VCPEP). Scholars are expected to complete the VCPEP alongside their course, with support at every step that enables them to go beyond their expectations, be ready for the careers of the future, and make significant contributions to the community.

Deakin University, Australia, has infused AUD 2 million in VC scholarships in the last 4 years, and plans to invest over AUD 1 million in the next 3 years. 19 students have received this scholarship since its inception in 2014 and are currently pursuing their on-shore studies at Deakin. The scholarship has gained much popularity under the Changing Lives theme with the university creating more awareness about global opportunities for learning, mentorship and creating a platform for the future.

AO, Vice-Chancellor & President, Deakin University, stated, "The collaboration with Indian organisations for the Vice Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarships is an important bridge to enabling more and more students to study abroad and gain from international experience. We have established over the past 25 years a deep engagement between the University and organizations in across areas of mutual synergy. In the coming years, these very themes will be extremely crucial as the requirements for skills and knowledge undergo rapid transformation. My best wishes to all the potential applicants for their endeavours as they embark on their journey towards futuristic learning."



The scholarships announcement came out at the Inaugural of Deakin's 25 years of Engagement in celebrations at As part of the silver jubilee, the university will host an array of events that will set the tone for the University's Vision: 2025, from March 11-15, 2019. Events will be held in and in association with the - Austrade, to advance key engagement activities in this week-long celebration.

Apart from scholarships at undergraduate and postgraduate level, Deakin University, through its Research Initiative (DIRI) is also providing 30 Research Scholarships in 2019 for students to pursue in-country PhD programs. Under this model, are identified with the Indian partner and PhD candidates are enrolled with The program is hosted in the labs of the Partner Company or institute.

This scholarship entitles PhD scholars for a full tuition fee waiver of up to AUD 1,00,000. Both the partners provide joint supervision to the candidate. An in-country stipend is paid to the student by the Indian partner. Deakin supplies a of up to AUD 10,000 for the student to travel and study in one time for up to 6 months. In addition, Deakin provides AUD 1000 to support the student to present their research at an international conference.

Ms Ravneet Pawha, (Global Engagement) and (South Asia), Deakin University, added, "Deakin's Meritorious Scholarships in India is an integral part of our efforts to provide an opportunity to the talented youth of the country. has also invested AUD 11 million in research collaborations in India over the past five years, we also plan to infuse AUD 9 million over the next three years for research scholarships in the country."



Covering areas ranging from sports to to healthcare, has developed into a key conduit in the Australia-India relationship, linking Australian academic expertise with leading Indian research institutions and industry. The university currently boasts of 45 strategic partnerships among its more than 100 collaborations across India. At present, it is home to more than 5,000 Indian students and researchers, with Indians constituting the largest cohort of international students at Deakin.

About Deakin University



Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves. Deakin's operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry and the academia to share its vibrant culture of and research. For more information, visit: http://www.deakin.edu.au/.

