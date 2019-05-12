Anupam Kher wishes luck to 'Mrs Wilson' team for Bafta awards

Veteran Kher, extended his good wishes to the team of 'Mrs Wilson' for the

"Here is wishing team #MrsWilson great luck at the @ this evening. I wish I could be there. But my prayers and best wishes are always with you all. Jai Ho," he tweeted.

The 64-year-old also shared a few snaps from the set along with his co-stars. In the pictures, he can be seen in a retro look wearing a black overcoat.

During an interview, described, "Mrs Wilson is set in a very interesting background and follows a gripping storyline which had me hooked as I read it. Not to mention, it is great to be part of such a talented star-cast ensemble. I look forward to shooting in the next month."

'Mrs Wilson' is a period drama inspired by the memoir of

The seasoned was recently seen supporting his wife and sitting Kirron in a public rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)