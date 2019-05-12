Actor Peggy Lipton dies at 72

The Mod Squad actor Peggy Lipton died at the age of 72.
According to Hollywood Reporter, Lipton was suffering from colon cancer.
"She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her," said daughters Rashida and Kidada informing the local newspapers.
Lipton was born in 1946, in the city of New York. Later, she began her acting career in 1965.
She appeared in television shows such as Bewitched and The Magical World of Disney. However, she gained recognition for her extraordinary work in Mod Squad.
The veteran actor won her first Golden Globe award in 1971 after getting nominated for four times.
She was previously married to composer Quincy Jones with whom she had Rashida Jones.
