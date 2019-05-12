B-town celebs from Delhi step out to cast their vote

Polling for the sixth phase of the polls began on Sunday morning in 59 constituencies spread across in Delhi, West Bengal, UP, Jharkhand, Haryana, and While the prominent B-town celebrities voted in Mumbai, some reached their hometown to cast their vote.

Kick-starting the day by exercising their franchise, the B-Town celebrities arrived at their designated polling stations.

Siddharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, and were the ones to cast their vote in

who recently started shooting for his upcoming film 'Shershaah' took a quick break from his schedule to cast his vote in The posted a selfie with an inked finger on his and wrote, "Took a quick break and came to Delhi for this. I've done my bit; it's time you do yours! Vote For This is the most important work that you would do today."

Spotted next in the scorching heat was posted a series of pictures where she can be seen at the polling booth with her family to cast her vote, "I voted for # Hope you are voting too! Delhi Elections 2019," she captioned the post.

on flaunting her inked finger on her Instagram, after casting her vote with her mother, wrote, "Me and my maa for 'Bharat Maa'"

Meanwhile flashing her indelible ink-stained finger in her latest selfie, wrote, "Me and Mom went to vote today !! Happy to the woman who taught me the difference between right and wrong, good and bad, who shaped me into who I am.. If only I can be half the woman she is.. Delhi get inked, Vote for a country that honours your mothers and fathers & paves the way for a better generation."

The ongoing elections are being held in seven phases spanning between 11 April and 19 May.

Votes will be counted on May 23.

