Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's mothers visit them on 'Saand Ki Aankh sets

Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar shared a special surprise that they received on the sets of a film on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Taapsee shared the emotional video on her Instagram, captioning it as, "For thousands of women in our country who grew up having a life dictated by their father and grew old following the path led by their husband and thereafter everything was for their kids, but amidst all this forgot to LIVE for their own self, only so that one day they can tell their daughters "humne yo jindagi kaati hai.... tum jiyogi meri laado."

In the video, which features Taapsee and Bhumi together, the 'Naam Shabana' talks about the film and her mother, who paid a surprise visit on the sets of 'Saand Ki Aankh'. "My mother almost never comes to any of my shoots and the reason she came here, is because she also likes to visit a village," Taapsee said in the small clip.

The video, which also gives a sneak peek into the film, showcased the close bond that the mother-daughter duo share and how her mom was surprised to see her look from the film. "Whenever she used to come on the sets and look at me, I remember she used to start laughing that I could look like that," said Taapsee.

Well, it's just not Taapsee who got emotional. Even Bhumi shared the experience of meeting her mother, whom she calls "best friend".

"You are my home, my best friend and my world. Thank you for coming all the way and making the shoot feel like home and being a part of the Family too! A very happy to you, not just today but everyday my super mumma! Love you to infinity and beyond! Sumitra Pednekar," she wrote on

It was a moment of surprise for Bhumi as she saw her mother for the first time on the sets of the film. "This was the first time my mum accompanied me on my set. I got and I see my mum sitting next to the monitor and it was probably the first time she saw me perform," she said.

What was interesting in the video was that both the actors, who play octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (essayed by Bhumi Pednekar) and Prakashi Tomar (essayed by Taapsee Pannu), met their moms in makeup. While Taapsee's character looked pretty similar to her mother, Bhumi looked way older with whitened hair and prosthetics.

Apart from these two, several other like Jacqueline Fernandes, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, shared emotional pictures and penned down heartfelt messages for their moms.

The film 'Saand Ki Aankh' will mark Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a It will be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', whereas Bhumi will appear in ' Sitare' and 'Takht'.

