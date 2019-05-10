Anurag Kashyap to present Hindi remake of 'Game Over'

Anurag Kashyap, along with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios, is going to present the Hindi remake of Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Game Over' starring Taapsee Pannu.
"Anurag Kashyap joins Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios in presenting the *Hindi* version of Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over... Release date of all three versions - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - will be announced soon... Directed by Ashwin Saravanan" Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday.
Taapsee too took to Twitter to welcome Anurag to the team of her upcoming film. "So lucky to be an actor in times where a film can witness simultaneous release in 3 languages. To all the wonderful names coming together to make it happen. Proud to be a part of Game Over. Yet another happy association for me with Anurag Kashyap."
Taapsee and Anurag had earlier worked on the 2018 hit 'Manmarziyan', which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.
Taapsee recently wrapped up shooting of 'Saand Ki Aankh' where she is seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar (essayed by Taapsee) and Chandro (essayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who took up sharpshooting in their 50s.
The film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.
Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU