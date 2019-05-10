Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer titled 'Chehre'

The upcoming mystery thriller starring and has finally been named.

Indian announced on Friday that the film will be called 'Chehre'.

"Anand Pandit's - starrer titled #Chehre... Filming begins today... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Motion Pictures and P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release," Adarsh tweeted.

Adarsh shared a picture of a clapper board which read 'Muhurat Shot' as the shoot of the upcoming film starts today.

He also shared the launch photo of the film, which features and

"Chehre launch photo... Teams and for the first time... Costars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Annu Kapoor," he captioned.

An elated Hashmi shared a picture of him with the clapper board and wrote, "One more off the bucket list as I start shooting for a mystery thriller Chehre with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, produced by and directed by Rumi Jaffery stellar cast: Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhanth Kapoor, "

Bollywood's Shahenshah and Hashmi are coming together for the first time in the Rumi Jaffrey directorial.

'Chehre' is being produced by Motion Pictures and Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside and He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan' titled ' Main' in Hindi.

On the other hand, Emraan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller 'Ezra'.

