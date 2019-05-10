-
-
The upcoming mystery thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has finally been named.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on Friday that the film will be called 'Chehre'.
"Anand Pandit's Amitabh Bachchan - Emraan Hashmi starrer titled #Chehre... Filming begins today... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release," Adarsh tweeted.
Adarsh shared a picture of a clapper board which read 'Muhurat Shot' as the shoot of the upcoming film starts today.
He also shared the launch photo of the film, which features Kriti Kharbanda and Rhea Chakraborty.
"Chehre launch photo... Teams Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi for the first time... Costars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor," he captioned.
An elated Hashmi shared a picture of him with the clapper board and wrote, "One more off the bucket list as I start shooting for a mystery thriller Chehre with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumi Jaffery stellar cast: Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav."
Bollywood's Shahenshah and Hashmi are coming together for the first time in the Rumi Jaffrey directorial.
'Chehre' is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.
Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan' titled 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' in Hindi.
On the other hand, Emraan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller 'Ezra'.
